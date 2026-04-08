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8 April 2026

Chinese Shadow Fleet Captain Sentenced In Absentia To A Year's Jail

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The trial has concluded with the Chinese national captain, Chen Zhangjie...
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Mark Handley
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Further to our earlier post relating to the trial of the captain of the Boracay, the shadow fleet vessel seized by France in October 2025.

The trial has concluded with the Chinese national captain, Chen Zhangjie, sentenced to a year's jail and ordered to pay a fine of €150,000.

As the captain was tried in absentia, the French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for him.

The offence that was the basis of the conviction was for failing to stop the Boracay when ordered to do so.

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