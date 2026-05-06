ARTICLE
6 May 2026

Owner Of Seized Tanker Admits No Evidence Of Flag Status And Pays Fine To Secure Release

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A shadow fleet tanker seized in French waters has been released after its owner admitted falsifying the vessel's flag registration and paid a fine in a Marseilles court. The case highlights ongoing enforcement actions against vessels attempting to circumvent international sanctions through deceptive maritime practices.
France International Law
Mark Handley
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Further to our earlier post, the owner of the “shadow fleet” vessel the MV Deynaagreed in a Marseilles Court on Wednesday to pay an undisclosed fine for the release of the vessel.

The owner admitted that it had no evidence to support the vessel’s alleged Mozambique flag status.

Upon payment the vessel was released and is now reported to have left French waters.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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Mark Handley
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