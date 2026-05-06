Owner Of Seized Tanker Admits No Evidence Of Flag Status And Pays Fine To Secure Release

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A shadow fleet tanker seized in French waters has been released after its owner admitted falsifying the vessel's flag registration and paid a fine in a Marseilles court. The case highlights ongoing enforcement actions against vessels attempting to circumvent international sanctions through deceptive maritime practices.
The owner admitted that it had no evidence to support the vessel’s alleged Mozambique flag status.
Upon payment the vessel was released and is now reported to have left French waters.
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