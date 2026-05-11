Company Self Reports To Danish Business Authority For Possible Sanctions Breaches

Danish company FLSmidth & Co A/S has self-reported to OFAC and the Danish Business Authority after an internal investigation revealed potential sanctions violations involving the provision of pre-contract tender materials to persons in the Russian Federation for projects in Kazakhstan. The company is now reviewing and enhancing its compliance programme and risk management measures in response to these findings.

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Danish company FLSmidth & Co A/S has issued a press release stating that it has self-reported the outcome of an internal investigation to both OFAC and the Danish Business Authority and will cooperate with the authorities.

The press release states that the internal investigation ” identified information indicating that certain pre-contract tender materials have been provided to persons in the Russian Federation in connection with a limited number of potential projects in Kazakhstan”.

The press release adds that as a result of the internal investigation the company is “in the process of reviewing and enhancing its compliance programme and risk management measures as well as other mitigating action”.

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