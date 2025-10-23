ARTICLE
23 October 2025

Denmark – 18 Charges For Russian Sanctions Offences

DM
It is being reported (here – behind a paywall), that the Danish National Police have provided confirmation of the total number of criminal charges for breaches of the EU's Russian sanctions.
Denmark International Law
The report states that, to date, 7 individuals and 11 companies have been charged with Russian sanctions offences.

From what is in front of the paywall no other information is available on these charges or their outcomes.

