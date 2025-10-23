Denmark – 18 Charges For Russian Sanctions Offences

It is being reported (here – behind a paywall), that the Danish National Police have provided confirmation of the total number of criminal charges for breaches of the EU's Russian sanctions.

The report states that, to date, 7 individuals and 11 companies have been charged with Russian sanctions offences.

From what is in front of the paywall no other information is available on these charges or their outcomes.

