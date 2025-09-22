Charges For Alleged Military Exports To Russia

It is being reported that the Danish authorities have charged a company and two senior executives with suspected exports of components for military goods to Russia.

The investigation is reported to have started in 2023 and included raids in December of that year. The investigators also obtained permission to obtain phone taps on the phones of the two executives.

The exports are alleged to have been shipped via China.

