Seizure Of Russian Shadow Fleet Vessel And Arrest Of Captain

It has been widely reported (e.g. here and here) that the French military boarded and seized control of an oil tanker reputed to to be part of the "shadow fleet".

The vessel, the "Boracay" has been sanctioned by the EU and the UK. It is alleged that the crew failed to provide information to authorities on the nationality of the vessel or otherwise comply with orders.

It has now also been reported that the vessel has now continued on its voyage and the captain has been released.

