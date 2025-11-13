ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Extradition To The US To Face Russian Export Charges

On 4 November, the US Justice Department issued a press release following the extradition from France of Yana Leonova to face charges...
On 4 November, the US Justice Department issued a press release following the extradition from France of Yana Leonova to face charges of exports of aviation equipment to Russia in breach of US sanctions.

The press release gives little information on when she was arrested or whether the extradition was contested.

It is alleged that she falsified the final destinations for exports and used a variety of front companies in Armenia, the Maldives and elsewhere.

