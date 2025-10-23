ARTICLE
23 October 2025

Denmark – Engineering Company To Plead Guilty To Russian Sanctions Breach

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Further to our earlier post, it is being reported (behind a paywall) that Danish engineering company Alfa Laval will plead guilty to a violation of the EU's sanctions against Russia at a hearing due to take place later...
Denmark International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Privacy topic(s)

Further to our earlier post, it is being reported (behind a paywall) that Danish engineering company Alfa Laval will plead guilty to a violation of the EU's sanctions against Russia at a hearing due to take place later this week.

Reporting states that the company has ascribed the breaches to "human error".

The press is citing an expected corporate fine of DKK 100,000 (€13,300), but is unclear if this has been the subject of an agreement.

The reporting does not indicate whether the upcoming hearing will deal with the two senior executives who have also been charged.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More