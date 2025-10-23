Denmark – Engineering Company To Plead Guilty To Russian Sanctions Breach

Further to our earlier post, it is being reported (behind a paywall) that Danish engineering company Alfa Laval will plead guilty to a violation of the EU's sanctions against Russia at a hearing due to take place later this week.

Reporting states that the company has ascribed the breaches to "human error".

The press is citing an expected corporate fine of DKK 100,000 (€13,300), but is unclear if this has been the subject of an agreement.

The reporting does not indicate whether the upcoming hearing will deal with the two senior executives who have also been charged.

