Corporate Fine For Abortive Sales Of Sanctioned Equipment To Russia

Further to our post last week, the Danish company Alfa Laval has been fined DKK 100,000 (€13,300) after a guilty please for breaches of the EU's sanctions against Russia.

The fine relates to spare parts for a centrifuge said to be valued at just over DKK 500,000, with two sales between 3 June and 2 August 2022 being entered into with a "sister company in Russia".

The reporting states, however, that the equipment was not actually shipped to Russia, nor payment received, with the company describing the conduct as the result of "human error".

Since the goods in question were not supplied, transferred or exported, at this stage it is unclear exactly what the company was charged with and whether the prosecution took the view that a "sale" of the goods was completed even without delivery or payment, or whether the agreements to sell constituted an attempt or conspiracy-style offence.

This is the first example of a conviction or fine by Denmark under the EU's Russian sanctions.

