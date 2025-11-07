Investigation Into Alleged Luxury Car Exports

German Customs has issued a 16 July Press release relating to raids and an investigation into alleged exports of luxury cars worth €3.4m to Russia.

The investigation was prompted by a suspicious activity report made to Germany's FIU.

The investigation involves Hamburg Customs Investigation Office and the Hanover Public Prosecutor's Office.

It is alleged that the exporter made false customs declarations purporting to indicate that the cars were destined for non-sanctioned countries, while the investigators determined that the cars were all subsequently registered in Russia.

