Raids In Relation To Export Of Hundreds Of Luxury Cars To Russia

It is being reported that seven residential and commercial premises in the Steinfurt area were raided ion 20 November by Customs officers from Essen, Münster and Osnabrück.

The raids relate to allegations that three individuals (aged 57, 32 and 27) were involved in the export of 346 luxury cars to Russia via third countries in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The exports are said to have taken place between 2022 and 2024 and have totalled approximately €20m in value.

The report adds that assets (including real estate, cars and bank accounts) valued at €20m have been seized as part of the investigation.

