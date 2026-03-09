Container Vessel Detained For Unclear Flag Status

The Danish Maritime Authority detained the container vessel the Nora on 20 February.

When the vessel first dropped anchor in Danish waters it was flying a Comorian flag. It is reported that upon investigations by the Danish government the Comorros registry then denied that the vessel was flagged there, leading to the Danish detention of the vessel.

The vessel, sanctioned by the US under its Iran sanctions and formerly named the Cerus, is reported to now be flying the flag of Iran. The same vessel is sanctioned by Ukraine under its Russian sanctions

