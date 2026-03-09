ARTICLE
9 March 2026

Container Vessel Detained For Unclear Flag Status

DM
Denmark International Law
Mark Handley
The Danish Maritime Authority detained the container vessel the Nora on 20 February.

When the vessel first dropped anchor in Danish waters it was flying a Comorian flag. It is reported that upon investigations by the Danish government the Comorros registry then denied that the vessel was flagged there, leading to the Danish detention of the vessel.

The vessel, sanctioned by the US under its Iran sanctions and formerly named the Cerus, is reported to now be flying the flag of Iran. The same vessel is sanctioned by Ukraine under its Russian sanctions

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Mark Handley
