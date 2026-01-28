Captain Of Seized Oil Tanker Detained

After seizing the oil tanker the "Grinch" in international waters last week, the vessel is now anchored off Foss-sur-Mer in the south of France.

The captain of the vessel, an Indian national, has been detained by the French authorities pending further investigations. It is being reported that one part of the investigation being conducted by the Maritime Gendarmerie's Investigation Unit in Toulon and the Marseille Ship Safety Centre, is charges of failure to fly a valid flag.

Further to our earlier post from October 2025, this is not the first such seizure, with the French authorities seizing the vessel the Boracay off the west coast of France. In that case the vessel was allowed to depart and the captain was released without charge,

