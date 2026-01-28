ARTICLE
28 January 2026

Captain Of Seized Oil Tanker Detained

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
After seizing the oil tanker the "Grinch" in international waters last week, the vessel is now anchored off Foss-sur-Mer in the south of France.
France International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance, Accounting and Audit and Law Practice Management topic(s)

After seizing the oil tanker the "Grinch" in international waters last week, the vessel is now anchored off Foss-sur-Mer in the south of France.

The captain of the vessel, an Indian national, has been detained by the French authorities pending further investigations. It is being reported that one part of the investigation being conducted by the Maritime Gendarmerie's Investigation Unit in Toulon and the Marseille Ship Safety Centre, is charges of failure to fly a valid flag.

Further to our earlier post from October 2025, this is not the first such seizure, with the French authorities seizing the vessel the Boracay off the west coast of France. In that case the vessel was allowed to depart and the captain was released without charge,

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More