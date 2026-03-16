Raids And Three Arrests Relating To Alleged Transfers Of Villas By A Designated Person

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On Monday the Spanish authorities conducted raids on multiple properties in Mallorca alleged to be owned by or for Nikolai Kolesov, a businessman designated under the EU's sanctions since December 2024.
Three people have been arrested including a lawyer and someone who stood as proxy as part of the alleged transactions.
The raids were conducted on the homes of those arrested and at the villa properties.
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