Spain – Sanctions-related Investigation Into Origins Of Imported Diesel

It has been reported that the Spanish National Anti-Fraud Investigation Office, and competition authorities, have opened an investigation into the importation of diesel to Spain from Turkey and Morocco.

The suspicion being investigated is whether the diesel actually originates from Syria, Russia and/or Iran.

The investigation is reported to have been commenced in late 2024.

As further reported: "Several of the companies that were accused of bringing oil from Morocco due to their price advantage as they are of Russian origin in 2023 have either been disqualified or are currently involved in legal proceedings for fraud".

