Greece -Investigation Into Alleged Imports Of Sanctioned Russian Birch

The NGO Earthsight has published an article on its website stating that in January this year it tipped off the Greek authorities to a shipment of allegedly sanctioned Russian birch plywood coming from the company Tianma Lvjian known to "launder" Russian birch plywood.

Earthsight adds that it has now "learned that Customs authorities in Greece have detained it and several other shipments from the same supplier. Investigations are ongoing."

While Russian birch plywood has been the subject of numerous enforcement actions, this is are rare example of a sanctions investigation in Greece reaching the public domain.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.