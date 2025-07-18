ARTICLE
18 July 2025

Greece -Investigation Into Alleged Imports Of Sanctioned Russian Birch

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The NGO Earthsight has published an article on its website stating that in January this year it tipped off the Greek authorities to a shipment...
Greece International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The NGO Earthsight has published an article on its website stating that in January this year it tipped off the Greek authorities to a shipment of allegedly sanctioned Russian birch plywood coming from the company Tianma Lvjian known to "launder" Russian birch plywood.

Earthsight adds that it has now "learned that Customs authorities in Greece have detained it and several other shipments from the same supplier. Investigations are ongoing."

While Russian birch plywood has been the subject of numerous enforcement actions, this is are rare example of a sanctions investigation in Greece reaching the public domain.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More