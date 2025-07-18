ARTICLE
18 July 2025

Spain – Investigation Into Alleged Imports Of Sanctioned Russian Birch

It is being reported that the Ministry of Ecological Transition in Spain is investigating a Basque company for allegedly importing 54 shipments of Russian birch plywood via China.
No other information appears to be available on this investigation.

