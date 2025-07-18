Spain – Investigation Into Alleged Imports Of Sanctioned Russian Birch

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
It is being reported that the Ministry of Ecological
Transition in Spain is investigating a Basque company for allegedly
importing 54 shipments of Russian birch plywood via China.
No other information appears to be available on this
investigation.
