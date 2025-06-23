ARTICLE
23 June 2025

Arrests And Detentions For The Export Of Prohibited Machinery To Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
It is being reported that as part of a joint investigation by the General Information Commissariat, the Customs Surveillance Directorate of the Tax Agency...
Worldwide International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

It is being reported that as part of a joint investigation by the General Information Commissariat, the Customs Surveillance Directorate of the Tax Agency, and the National Intelligence Centre that a raid was conducted in 10 June in the town of San Vicente del Raspeig in Alicante and three individuals have been arrested.

Following a hearing on Friday two of the arrested were imprisoned pending investigations and the third individual has been released.

It is alleged that an unnamed company exported machinery "mainly used in mass production industries, such as the automotive metallurgical industry, the aerospace industry, or also in the military industry". It is alleged that the exports to Russia were conducted through third countries, that customs data was falsified, and that the end customer was a designated person under the EU's sanctions.

The machinery is reported to have been valued at hundreds of thousands of euros.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More