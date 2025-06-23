Arrests And Detentions For The Export Of Prohibited Machinery To Russia

It is being reported that as part of a joint investigation by the General Information Commissariat, the Customs Surveillance Directorate of the Tax Agency, and the National Intelligence Centre that a raid was conducted in 10 June in the town of San Vicente del Raspeig in Alicante and three individuals have been arrested.

Following a hearing on Friday two of the arrested were imprisoned pending investigations and the third individual has been released.

It is alleged that an unnamed company exported machinery "mainly used in mass production industries, such as the automotive metallurgical industry, the aerospace industry, or also in the military industry". It is alleged that the exports to Russia were conducted through third countries, that customs data was falsified, and that the end customer was a designated person under the EU's sanctions.

The machinery is reported to have been valued at hundreds of thousands of euros.