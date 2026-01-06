Raids And Arrests As Part Of Hamas Fundraising Investigation

The Guardia di Finanza and Police in Italy have arrested nine people and seized over €8m in assets as part of an investigation into fundraising on behalf of sanctioned group Hamas.

The Guardia di Finanza press release is here.

The investigation was supported by Eurojust and authorities in the Netherlands.

As part of the investigation premises have been searched in Genoa, Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, Bergamo, Florence, Monza Brianza, Lodi and Sassuolo, with cash of €1,080,000 seized.

It is alleged that various front organizations raised funds, not for charitable or humanitarian purposes, but to support the military operations of Hamas.

