ARTICLE
6 January 2026

Raids And Arrests As Part Of Hamas Fundraising Investigation

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The Guardia di Finanza and Police in Italy have arrested nine people and seized over €8m in assets as part of an investigation into fundraising on behalf of sanctioned group Hamas.
Italy International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • in European Union
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance, Accounting and Audit and Law Practice Management topic(s)

The Guardia di Finanza and Police in Italy have arrested nine people and seized over €8m in assets as part of an investigation into fundraising on behalf of sanctioned group Hamas.

The Guardia di Finanza press release is here.

The investigation was supported by Eurojust and authorities in the Netherlands.

As part of the investigation premises have been searched in Genoa, Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, Bergamo, Florence, Monza Brianza, Lodi and Sassuolo, with cash of €1,080,000 seized.

It is alleged that various front organizations raised funds, not for charitable or humanitarian purposes, but to support the military operations of Hamas.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More