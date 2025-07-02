Seizures Against Iranian Company Associated With Russia

It has been reported (here and here), that in early June the Italian police conducted seizures in Milan against the "Iranian" company Irital Shipping Lines.

The seizures involved assets of over €1m.

The reported reason was "Iran's military support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine".

No public statement has been made by the Italian authorities, and it is unclear what is the precise nature of the allegations.

