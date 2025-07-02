ARTICLE
2 July 2025

Seizures Against Iranian Company Associated With Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

It has been reported (here and here), that in early June the Italian police conducted seizures in Milan against the "Iranian" company Irital Shipping Lines.

The seizures involved assets of over €1m.

The reported reason was "Iran's military support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine".

No public statement has been made by the Italian authorities, and it is unclear what is the precise nature of the allegations.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
