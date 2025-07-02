Customs Investigation Into Suspected Electronics Exports To Russia

On Thursday Finland's Customs announced details of an ongoing investigation into a suspected aggravated offence of breaching the EU's sanctions. This is the most serious category of offence under Finnish law.

Customs are investigating a company from eastern Finland alleged to have sold electronic parts and components (semiconductors, microchips, processors and connectors) to Russia valued at approximately €2.7m.

The two main suspects are a father and son, with the son currently serving in the Russian army.

The products are alleged to have been shipped via several different routes including via other EU countries, Hong Kong, direct to Russia, and others seemingly collected in Finland.

A tax investigation is also under way.

Prior to 2022 the company's business is said to have been dedicated to tourism and the sale of art.

