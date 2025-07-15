ARTICLE
15 July 2025

Investigation Commenced Into Helsinki Logistics Company For Sanctioned Exports To Russia

DM
Finland International Law
Finland's Customs has issued a press release announcing the an investigation into a company in the Helsinki region that is suspected or arranging exports of goods to Russia via third countries including Lithuania, Bulgaria, Poland, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The exports are suspected of ranging from 2022 to 2025, and to have included direct sales by the company.

The goods involved are ball bearings and industrial motors with an estimated value of €300,000.

The investigation appears to have been started with the interception of a consignment of prohibited dual-use goods which was being directly exported from Finland to Russia.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

