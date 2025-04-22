ARTICLE
22 April 2025

Investigation Into Suspected Nuclear-related Breach Of Russian Sanctions

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Finland's Customs have issued a press release making public an investigation into the suspected export of technical documents from a nuclear power plant construction project to Russia.
Finland International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Finland's Customs have issued a press release making public an investigation into the suspected export of technical documents from a nuclear power plant construction project to Russia.

The unnamed manging director of the company responsible for the construction project is identified as the person suspected of the offence.

The press release notes that the investigation is coming to an end and that, as yet, no decision on charging the individual has been made.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More