Investigation Into Suspected Nuclear-related Breach Of Russian Sanctions

Finland's Customs have issued a press release making public an investigation into the suspected export of technical documents from a nuclear power plant construction project to Russia.

The unnamed manging director of the company responsible for the construction project is identified as the person suspected of the offence.

The press release notes that the investigation is coming to an end and that, as yet, no decision on charging the individual has been made.

