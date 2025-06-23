EU Sanctions Helpdesk - New Service To Support European SMEs In Complying With Sanctions

The EU Sanctions Helpdesk was launched on March 2025 by the European Commission to support EU Small and Medium-sized Enterprises ("SMEs") and other operators in complying with EU restrictive measures worldwide. It offers personalised due diligence support, comprehensive resources, publications and events to demystify the sanctions compliance landscape. It was implemented under the "Support to EU SMEs on EU Sanctions Due Diligence" project (NDICI FPN FPI 2023/449-650), funded by the Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI) and managed under the auspices of the Directorate General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union (DG FISMA).

The SMEs Factsheet (published on 9 March 2025) provides clear guidance on how small and medium-sized enterprises can benefit from personalised support, includes a Q&A section, and outlines step-by-step compliance procedures (EU Sanctions Helpdesk Factsheet - SMEs - European Union). The Partners Factsheet (published on 10 March 2025) explains collaboration frameworks, co-branding opportunities, event guidelines, and contact points for stakeholders (EU Sanctions Helpdesk Factsheet - Partners - European Union).



Key Features of the Helpdesk

Personalised Compliance Support: SMEs can submit case-specific queries and receive tailored advice on carrying out sanctions due diligence checks from the Helpdesk's expert team.

Dedicated Online Platform: The Helpdesk manages a dedicated portal featuring sanctions-related information, country-specific guidance, event news, tips, lessons learned and more.

Publications and Knowledge Pieces: Regularly published materials include step-by-step guides, best practices and podcasts designed to simplify the EU sanctions landscape.

Resource Library: A comprehensive list of essential EU and third-party resources (legal acts, implementing regulations, national guidance) is maintained to support effective due diligence.

Seminars and Trainings: The Helpdesk hosts and participates in webinars, trainings, conferences and seminars, providing hands-on compliance training and fostering dialogue among stakeholders.

The Helpdesk also invites collaboration from public institutions, business organisations, financial entities, and compliance professionals through joint events, co-branded content initiatives, and bespoke training sessions.

All UN and autonomous EU restrictive measures are covered, making this platform a true one-stop-shop for sanctions compliance.

