2 July 2025

Czechia – Investigations Announced Into 12 Companies Suspected Of Sanctioned Exports To Russia

After press reporting by The Insider, into the acitivties of Czech companies allegedly exporting to Russia, it has now been reported that the Czech authorities are undertaking investigations into the companies.
Worldwide International Law
Mark Handley
The exports of machinery and duel-use goods (valued at more than €10m) are said to have largely gone through a range of third countries such as Estonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Latvia.

Confirmation of the investigations came from Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský and Minister of Industry and Trade Lukáa Vlček.

The companies under investigation are:

  • `meral Brno
  • Varnsdorf
  • TAJMAC-ZPS
  • Pilous-Pásové Pily
  • Jihostroj a.s.
  • N.Ko
  • Prestar
  • Tachtech s.r.o.
  • Stroje Zeman Trade
  • Permico s.r.o.

