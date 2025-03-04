ARTICLE
4 March 2025

Italy And Estonia – Extradition Of Sanctions Suspect To Estonia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

It is being reported that the Estonian Prosecutor's office has successfully completed the extradition of suspect Ivan Anchevsky, after he was arrested in Italy.
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The prosecution of Anchevsky for suspected exports to Russian in breach of EU sanctions, forms part of a wider investigation including two unnamed Estonian companies and their boards of directors.

Anchesvsky, who is a citizen of both Estonia and Russia, is suspected of using his companies Melytec and Melytec Testing to export sanctions goods to Russia.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
