ARTICLE
30 October 2025

Customs Regulations And E-commerce

WP
WH Partners

Contributor

WH Partners logo
We are a law firm with a strong focus on assisting businesses fuelling the digital economy and not only in the territories we operate in. We have offices in Malta, Italy, Romania, and we operate Czech, Polish and UAE desks, as well as having a worldwide network of correspondent firms. We have a well-established practice advising clients on (in no particular order) fintech, gaming & gambling, corporate, M&A, tax, dispute resolution, corporate finance, intellectual property, data privacy and personal data processing, consumer protection & advertising, real estate, employment & immigration matters, sports, technology & media, competition & state aid. Our firm and several of our lawyers are highly ranked by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000 and Who’s Who Legal.
Explore Firm Details
It is well known that e-commerce has radically transformed international trade, making customs regulations increasingly central to the regulation of trade.
Italy International Law
Massimo Baldi Pergami Belluzzi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
WH Partners are most popular:
  • within Immigration, Strategy and Accounting and Audit topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Chemicals industries

It is well known that e-commerce has radically transformed international trade, making customs regulations increasingly central to the regulation of trade. Any goods purchased online from or to countries outside the European Union are subject to customs controls and obligations, including VAT duties and possible import restrictions.

Over the last 20 years, e-commerce has evolved from a simple innovative idea to an entire sector that contributes significantly to the global economy, with an increasing number of European consumers making purchases from non-EU countries.

Take, for example, the recent development of so-called "fast fashion," with production mainly coming from countries such as China, Bangladesh, and Cambodia.

With the increase in online sales, the EU has introduced new rules to ensure a level playing field between EU and non-EU sellers, and e-commerce platforms themselves can also be held liable for the payment of taxes in the event of non-compliance.

From 1 July 2021, the VAT exemption for purchases worth less than €22 has been abolished, making even small imports taxable.

Regulation (EU) 2019/1148 and the Union Customs Code (Reg. EU 952/2013) also require the seller or intermediary to provide customs with accurate information on the value, origin, and nature of the goods via electronic forms.

The aim is therefore twofold: to protect consumers from fraud and unfair competition, and to ensure fair revenue by combating evasion and avoidance in online trade.

In addition, a complete reform of customs offenses provided for by Legislative Decree 141/2024 has further tightened penalties for omissions resulting from the purchase of goods via e-commerce and consequent inaccurate customs declarations.

Disposizioni doganali ed e-commerce

Download PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Massimo Baldi Pergami Belluzzi
Massimo Baldi Pergami Belluzzi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More