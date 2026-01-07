ARTICLE
7 January 2026

5 Arrested On Suspicion Of Importing Sanctioned Russian And Belarusian Timber

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Poland's Customs and Tax Service has conducted raids and arrested five individuals suspected of importing Russian and Belarusian birch plywood under falsified papers to make it appear...
Poland International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • in European Union
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance, Accounting and Audit and Law Practice Management topic(s)

Poland's Customs and Tax Service has conducted raids and arrested five individuals suspected of importing Russian and Belarusian birch plywood under falsified papers to make it appear that the timber was of Kazakh or Turkish origin.

The five individuals have been named as:

  • Franciszek B. (64 years old, Polish citizen)
  • Marian K. (48 years old, Polish citizen)
  • Piotr K. (56 years old, Polish citizen)
  • Aleksander P. (43 years old, Russian citizen) and
  • Sergey M. (57 years old, Russian citizen).

The imports are alleged to have taken place between 2022 and 2024.

The investigation was aided by materials from OLAF (the European Anti-Fraud Office) and from the response to a mutual legal assistance request provided by Kazakhstan.

The suspects have all been charged but have been release pending trial.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More