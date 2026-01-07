5 Arrested On Suspicion Of Importing Sanctioned Russian And Belarusian Timber

Poland's Customs and Tax Service has conducted raids and arrested five individuals suspected of importing Russian and Belarusian birch plywood under falsified papers to make it appear that the timber was of Kazakh or Turkish origin.

The five individuals have been named as:

Franciszek B. (64 years old, Polish citizen)

Marian K. (48 years old, Polish citizen)

Piotr K. (56 years old, Polish citizen)

Aleksander P. (43 years old, Russian citizen) and

Sergey M. (57 years old, Russian citizen).

The imports are alleged to have taken place between 2022 and 2024.

The investigation was aided by materials from OLAF (the European Anti-Fraud Office) and from the response to a mutual legal assistance request provided by Kazakhstan.

The suspects have all been charged but have been release pending trial.

