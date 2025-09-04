ARTICLE
4 September 2025

Appeal Court Upholds Pre-trial Detention In Russian Sanctions Prosecution Case

DM
Spain International Law
Mark Handley
Press reporting has brought to light a Spanish judgment upholding the pre-trial detention of a Georgian national named only "Alexander" who is suspected of exporting a range of goods and machinery to Russia via Turkey.

The judgment is here.

It is alleged that the individual had company seals for a range of Spanish, Turkish and Russian companies and was able to prepare documentation that gave the appearance of legitimate exports to Turkey.

WhatsApp messages, however, are said to have revealed the end-customers in Russia.

It is unclear whether this judgment relates to another Spanish investigation related to the export of machinery through third countries (see our earlier post), or is a separate investigation.

