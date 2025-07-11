Fines And Prosecutions For Sanctions Violations

As previously posted Malta's Sanctions Monitoring Board maintains a page or listing companies that have been subjected to a fine of greater than €800 for sanctions breaches.

The page has now been updated to include the fact of a fine against:

Felicitas Trust Limited based on a "supervisory examination conducted between April and May 2023"; and

Winzon Group Ltd based on a "supervisory examination conducted between February and March 2024".

No other information is provided, including which sanctions regime was involved.

Separately, the SMB has issued an update on Malta's implementation of the EU's Russian sanctions. This notes the completion of 211 inspections, and notes that some of its investigations "are cases advancing through judicial channels".

