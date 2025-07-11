ARTICLE
11 July 2025

Fines And Prosecutions For Sanctions Violations

DM
As previously posted Malta's Sanctions Monitoring Board maintains a page or listing companies that have been subjected to a fine of greater than €800 for sanctions breaches.
Malta International Law
Mark Handley
The page has now been updated to include the fact of a fine against:

  • Felicitas Trust Limited based on a "supervisory examination conducted between April and May 2023"; and
  • Winzon Group Ltd based on a "supervisory examination conducted between February and March 2024".

No other information is provided, including which sanctions regime was involved.

Separately, the SMB has issued an update on Malta's implementation of the EU's Russian sanctions. This notes the completion of 211 inspections, and notes that some of its investigations "are cases advancing through judicial channels".

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
