General Court Upholds Sanctions Against Russia

On October 2, 2024, the General Court (a constituent court of the Court of Justice of the European Union) delivered three rulings (Cases T-797/22, T-798/22, and T-828/22), affirming the 2022 prohibition on legal services to the Russian Government and entities as necessary and proportionate. The Court ruled that these measures do not breach the right to a fair trial under Article 47 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

The sanctions, aimed at pressuring Russia to end its aggression against Ukraine, were upheld as part of the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy. The regulations prohibit Russian entities from receiving legal services from EU-authorised lawyers, with specific exemptions requiring approval.

The applicants argued that the regulations violated the right to a fair trial and privacy, and strained lawyer independence. However, the Court dismissed these claims, emphasising the necessity and proportionality of the measures to prevent Russia from using legal advice to further its aggressive actions. The Court also noted that the prohibition is limited to litigious contexts, leaving commercial and non-litigious matters unaffected.

These rulings underscore the importance of adhering to fundamental freedoms and principles, even in challenging circumstances.

