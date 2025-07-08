91 Proceedings To Confiscate The "Proceeds Of Crime" Arising From EU Sanctions Breaches

Latvia's Customs has issued a press release providing details on a recent confiscation proceeding, and providing some data on confiscation proceedings over all.

Latvia's Customs has issued a press release providing details on a recent confiscation proceeding, and providing some data on confiscation proceedings over all.

The press release states that 91 proceedings have been commenced to confiscate criminal property arising from breaches of EU sanctions.

It is noted that to date 57 of these proceedings have resulted in the confiscation of assets totalling €1,935,683.

The particular recent case outlined in the press release relates to the confiscation of a truck and trailer that had been stopped and searched at the Terekhova customs point. Officers suspected that the truck was itself being exported, and an investigation was commenced.

By court decision of 9 June 2025 the truck and its trailer, valued at €52,500, were confiscated.

