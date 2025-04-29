ARTICLE
29 April 2025

Updated Sanctions Enforcement Statistics

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Latvia International Law
Mark Handley
The Financial Intelligence Unit of Latvia has published its Financial Integrity Newsletter for its activity during 2024.

This includes a range of sanctions enforcement-related statistics:

  • 451 suspicious activity reports in relation to suspected sanctions breaches;
  • attempted cash exports to Russia of €18.9 million stopped;
  • more than 8,500 shipments across Latvia's border with Russia stopped, of which 89% were exports and 11% were imports; and
  • 392 criminal proceedings started between 2022 and the end of 2024.

The Newsletter does not provide figures on the outcomes (to date) of the 392 criminal proceedings.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
