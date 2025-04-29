Updated Sanctions Enforcement Statistics

The Financial Intelligence Unit of Latvia has published its Financial Integrity Newsletter for its activity during 2024.

This includes a range of sanctions enforcement-related statistics:

451 suspicious activity reports in relation to suspected sanctions breaches;

attempted cash exports to Russia of €18.9 million stopped;

more than 8,500 shipments across Latvia's border with Russia stopped, of which 89% were exports and 11% were imports; and

392 criminal proceedings started between 2022 and the end of 2024.

The Newsletter does not provide figures on the outcomes (to date) of the 392 criminal proceedings.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.