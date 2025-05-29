Sanctions Investigation Launched Into Activities Of Russian State Funder

It is being reported that the Latvia State Security Service has launched an investigation into the activities of the sanctioned entity "Pravfond".

Pravfond is said to be a funding conduit by which the Russian state provides support for promoting Russia's influence and interests abroad. It was designated under the EU's Russian sanctioned in mid 2023.

The allegation is that it has continued to operate and provide funding despite being subject to the asset freeze.

