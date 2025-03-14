Prosecutions Brought Against Four For Exports To Russia

It is being reported that Latvia's State Security Service has referred four individuals for prosecution for alleged exports of satellite communications equipment for the Russian military in breach of EU sanctions and other Latvian laws.

The investigation is ongoing and it is reported that other individuals are suspected of being involved.

The goods exported were Starlink Mini satellite communication systems.

