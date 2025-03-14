ARTICLE
14 March 2025

Prosecutions Brought Against Four For Exports To Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Mark Handley
It is being reported that Latvia's State Security Service has referred four individuals for prosecution for alleged exports of satellite communications equipment for the Russian military in breach of EU sanctions and other Latvian laws.

The investigation is ongoing and it is reported that other individuals are suspected of being involved.

The goods exported were Starlink Mini satellite communication systems.

Mark Handley
