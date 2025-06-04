Latvia – 61 New Criminal Prosecutions For Sanctions Breaches Commenced In 2025

In a previous post from April we reported on the 2024 annual report for Latvia's FIU.

This included the statistic that 392 criminal proceedings had been commenced between 2022 and the end of 2024.

In an interview recently published with Global Investigations Review (behind a paywall), the head of Latvia's National Customs Board has stated that Latvia has now brought a total of 453 criminal prosecutions.

This indicates that 61 new prosecutions have been brought so far in 2025.

