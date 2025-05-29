Investigation Launched Into Russian Industrial Exports

It is being reported that Latvia's State Security Service (the VDD) has launched a criminal investigation into alleged exports of sanctioned machinery and equipment from the KLC Group to buyers in Russia via Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
The investigation follows the publication of a media investigation by The Insider.
The exports, said to be equipment used for military manufacturing, are said to be valued at $1.3m and to have included products from a number of western manufacturers.
