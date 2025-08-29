Investigations Into Sanctioned Belarusian Urea Imports

It is being reported that the Latvian authorities have been conducting multiple investigations into suspected imports of urea from Belarus in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The investigations are reported to be focussed on four Latvian companies and were commenced in July.

After a referral from the Customs Administration the VID Tax and Customs Police Department initially declined to prosecute, but that decision is now the subject of an appeal brought by the Customs Administration and Latvia's FIU.

