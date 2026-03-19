Prosecution For Military Exports To Russia

It is being reported that the Spanish authorities are bringing a criminal prosecution for suspected exports of military aircraft engines to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.

One individual, Olga V, has been in custody since her arrest in 2023. Another individual, Kostiantyn Antonovich Kucher, former Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Industrial Policy, is in detention in Azerbaijan pending extradition proceedings to bring him to Spain.

It is alleged that the two, and a network of companies (including Aero Design Systems and Global Force Technology), sought to export aircraft engines to Russia including to the United Aircraft Corporation.

The investigation has included the seizure of three engines by German customs.

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