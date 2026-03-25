Individual Charged With Exporting Luxury Cars To Russia

Further to our earlier post, following raids in November 2025, the German authorities have issued a press release reporting on the charging of a 57-year old from Dessau-Rosslau, with exporting €7.6m worth of luxury cars to Russia in breach of EU sanctions.

It is alleged that he has been responsible for the export of 236 cars, and is facing 154 charges.

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