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25 March 2026

Individual Charged With Exporting Luxury Cars To Russia

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Further to our earlier post, following raids in November 2025, the German authorities have issued a press release reporting on the charging of a 57-year old from Dessau-Rosslau...
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Mark Handley
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Further to our earlier post, following raids in November 2025, the German authorities have issued a press release reporting on the charging of a 57-year old from Dessau-Rosslau, with exporting €7.6m worth of luxury cars to Russia in breach of EU sanctions.

It is alleged that he has been responsible for the export of 236 cars, and is facing 154 charges.

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Mark Handley
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