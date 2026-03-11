Two Customs Investigations Into Russian Imports/exports

Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:

Two previously missed investigations from German customs into luxury car exports to Russia:

A. December 16, 2025

After commencing an investigation in December 2024, and raids conducted in May 2025, German Customs obtained an asset freeze over €16.5m.

The investigation is into a 41 year-old German-Moldovan national suspected of exporting 236 vehicles to Russia valued at €18.86m.

Further searches were conducted at properties in Ger and Teuchern in December 2025.

B. February 25, 2026

Raids and property searches were carried out in Hamburg relating to a company's managing director suspected of more than 900 prohibited imports from Russia valued at over €4m.

The press release notes that "due to the ongoing investigations, no statement can yet be made about the type of goods".