ARTICLE
11 March 2026

Two Customs Investigations Into Russian Imports/exports

DM
Two previously missed investigations from German customs into luxury car exports to Russia.
Germany International Law
Two previously missed investigations from German customs into luxury car exports to Russia:

A. December 16, 2025

After commencing an investigation in December 2024, and raids conducted in May 2025, German Customs obtained an asset freeze over €16.5m.

The investigation is into a 41 year-old German-Moldovan national suspected of exporting 236 vehicles to Russia valued at €18.86m.

Further searches were conducted at properties in Ger and Teuchern in December 2025.

B. February 25, 2026

Raids and property searches were carried out in Hamburg relating to a company's managing director suspected of more than 900 prohibited imports from Russia valued at over €4m.

The press release notes that "due to the ongoing investigations, no statement can yet be made about the type of goods".

