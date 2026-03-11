Two Customs Investigations Into Russian Imports/exports

- in European Union
- within Law Department Performance topic(s)
Two previously missed investigations from German customs into luxury car exports to Russia:
After commencing an investigation in December 2024, and raids conducted in May 2025, German Customs obtained an asset freeze over €16.5m.
The investigation is into a 41 year-old German-Moldovan national suspected of exporting 236 vehicles to Russia valued at €18.86m.
Further searches were conducted at properties in Ger and Teuchern in December 2025.
Raids and property searches were carried out in Hamburg relating to a company's managing director suspected of more than 900 prohibited imports from Russia valued at over €4m.
The press release notes that "due to the ongoing investigations, no statement can yet be made about the type of goods".
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.[View Source]