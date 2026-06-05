Sanctions Enforcement Data Since January 2026 For Customs And Tax Board

Collating the outcomes published in the weekly reports by Estonia’s Tax and Customs Board (see our earlier post for the period from 14 October 2025 to 13 January 2026), reveals the following data:

18 fines

total fines of €226,669, with most being small and one of €219,210 including confiscation

13 cases referred to misdemeanour prosecution

3 cases referred to criminal prosecution, including one case that resulted in a 1 year jail term, a 3 year ban on entry to Estonia and a €3400 fine

6 cases referred for further investigation.

The weekly reports give details of many other prevented exports and imports where no further action was taken for first time offenders.