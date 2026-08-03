Another Sanctioned Tanker – The Toa Payoh – Boarded In The Mediterranean

Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that, on Sunday 2 August, the EU’s operation EUNAVFOR MED Irini has boarded another tanker, the Toa Payoh, off Sicily. The vessel was sailing from Benin to Istanbul.

The boarding was to determine and investigate the flag status of the vessel which was claiming to have recently switched to a Cameroonian flag.

The vessel was not seized or detained as part of the operation.