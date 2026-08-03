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3 August 2026

Another Sanctioned Tanker – The Toa Payoh – Boarded In The Mediterranean

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The EU's naval operation EUNAVFOR MED Irini has conducted a second boarding operation in the Mediterranean, this time targeting the tanker Toa Payoh off the coast of Sicily. The vessel, traveling from Benin to Istanbul, was boarded to investigate its recently claimed flag status switch to Cameroon.
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Mark Handley
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Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that, on Sunday 2 August, the EU’s operation EUNAVFOR MED Irini has boarded another tanker, the Toa Payoh, off Sicily. The vessel was sailing from Benin to Istanbul.

The boarding was to determine and investigate the flag status of the vessel which was claiming to have recently switched to a Cameroonian flag.

The vessel was not seized or detained as part of the operation.

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