Another Sanctioned Tanker – The Toa Payoh – Boarded In The Mediterranean

- within Law Department Performance topic(s)
Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that, on Sunday 2 August, the EU’s operation EUNAVFOR MED Irini has boarded another tanker, the Toa Payoh, off Sicily. The vessel was sailing from Benin to Istanbul.
The boarding was to determine and investigate the flag status of the vessel which was claiming to have recently switched to a Cameroonian flag.
The vessel was not seized or detained as part of the operation.
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]