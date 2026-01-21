ARTICLE
21 January 2026

Investigation And Vessel Seizure For Alleged Cargo Of Russian Metal

DM
Italy's Guardia di Finanza and Customs Agency have seized a vessel in the port of Brindisi as part of an investigation into the alleged import of 33,000 tons of ferrous metal in breach of the EU's Russian sanctions.

Through vessel tracking, including the time and location of the vessel turning off its transponder, the Italian authorities allege that the vessel was loaded at the port of Novorossiysk.

Other reporting has named the vessel as Tuvalu flagged Hizir Reis.

