Temporary Admission (TA) In Italy: Does A Yacht Need To Visit A Non-EU Country To Renew TA?

Recent discussions among yacht owners, captains and brokers in the Mediterranean have highlighted growing concern over the application of Temporary Admission (TA) rules in Italy.

In most cases, EU customs legislation does not require a yacht to enter a non-EU port to end a Temporary Admission (TA) period and begin a new one. Instead, the key requirement is that the vessel has genuinely left EU customs territory and that this can be evidenced. Recent guidance from the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM) appears to support this position.

Reports have emerged of customs officials challenging Temporary Admission renewals that were obtained after a yacht simply left EU territorial waters and returned, and in some cases requiring vessels to visit a non-EU country, for example Montenegro, Turkey, Tunisia or Albania, and often for an arbitrary period of time, before re-entering Italy.

These reports have caused understandable confusion, particularly as TA is an EU customs procedure rather than a national regime. This article examines what Temporary Admission is, what EU law requires, and whether Italy can lawfully disregard a TA granted elsewhere in the European Union.

What is Temporary Admission (TA)?

Temporary admission is a customs procedure under the EU Customs Code which allows qualifying non-EU yachts to be brought into EU customs territory without payment of import VAT and customs duty, provided that the yacht is intended to be present temporarily and will leave EU waters again. The regime is available to non-EU registered yachts owned or used by non-EU citizens or nationals. For pleasure vessels, the maximum period of stay is 18 months.

Importantly, the TA is an EU-wide customs regime. Once a yacht is lawfully placed under Temporary Admission, it may generally move between EU Member States without requiring a new customs admission each time it crosses an internal EU border.

Why Is There Confusion About Temporary Admission Renewal in Italy?

Traditionally, many yacht owners and advisers have operated on the basis that a yacht may end a period of Temporary Admission by leaving EU customs territory and subsequently re-entering.

In practical terms, this involves a vessel sailing beyond territorial waters (12 nautical miles) into international waters, taking a photo of the GPS, making a note in the log and then returning to an EU port. However, some customs officials in Italy have reportedly taken the position that merely sailing into international waters is insufficient and that the vessel must instead travel to a non-EU country, complete entry formalities there, and only then return to Italy.

There have also been reports of Italian authorities questioning TA periods established in other Member States where the yacht’s departure from EU territory consisted solely of a short voyage into international waters prior to re-entry.

Does EU Law Require a Yacht to Visit a Non-EU Country to Renew Temporary Admission?

The critical distinction is between leaving the European Union customs territory and entering a non-EU country.

The EU Customs Code requires goods under Temporary Admission to be re-exported from the customs territory of the EU. The legislation does not state that a yacht must physically enter a foreign port or obtain entry clearance from a third-country customs authority in every case.

As a matter of principle, therefore, the legal question is whether the vessel has genuinely exited the customs territory of the EU and whether that exit can be demonstrated with sufficient evidence.

Whilst a vessel may enter the Temporary Admission (TA) procedure simply by crossing the EU’s 12-nautical-mile territorial water limit, , a yacht owner may choose to lodge a verbal declaration of entry with the competent customs office or at the Port Authority (Capitaneria di Porto) in order to establish the date of entry with certainty. In the absence of such a formal act, the yacht owner will have to provide evidence of the entry or exit from the EU customs territory, in the event of a customs check. This could be done by providing data from the AIS (Automatic Identification System) satellite tracking system or GPS confirming arrival in international waters.

Recent Guidance from Italian Customs

Significantly, the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM) issued Circular No. 11/2026 providing clarification on Temporary Admission for pleasure craft.

According to the Circular, Italian Customs confirmed that a non-EU pleasure yacht entering EU waters may be placed under Temporary Admission simply by crossing into EU territorial waters. The Circular also recognises that proof of exit from EU customs territory may be demonstrated through available evidence, including records showing that the yacht reached international waters. AIS tracking data is specifically referenced as a means of evidencing such movements.

This guidance appears difficult to reconcile with a customs official requiring a yacht to physically visit a non-EU port before a departure from EU customs territory can be recognised.

Can Italy Reject a TA Granted in Another Member State?

In principle, no Member State operates its own independent Temporary Admission system.

TA is governed by EU customs legislation and applies throughout the customs territory of the EU. A yacht validly admitted under the regime in Spain, France, Greece or any other Member State is not under a separate national procedure.

That said, customs authorities remain entitled to verify whether the conditions for Temporary Admission have actually been met. If an official believes that a vessel did not genuinely leave EU customs territory, or that the owner cannot adequately prove its movements, enquiries and challenges may follow. The issue is therefore often one of evidence rather than legal principle.

Yacht owners should ensure they retain clear evidence that the vessel entered international waters before returning to the EU. A photo of the GPS, a note in the log or AIS tracking data can be used to prove a valid exit from EU customs territory took place.

Key Takeaway

Whilst reports from the industry suggest that some customs officials may expect yachts to visit a non-EU country before recognising a new Temporary Admission period, neither EU customs legislation nor recent ADM guidance appears to impose such a requirement. The critical issue remains whether the yacht genuinely left EU customs territory and whether sufficient evidence exists to demonstrate that movement.

Owners, captains and brokers should therefore ensure that records of any exit from EU waters are retained, including AIS data, GPS records and logbook entries, in case proof is required during a customs inspection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a yacht need to visit a non-EU country to renew Temporary Admission in Italy?

Based on EU customs legislation and recent ADM guidance, a yacht generally needs to leave EU customs territory. The law does not expressly require entry into a non-EU port in every case.

Can a yacht renew Temporary Admission by sailing into international waters?

Provided the vessel genuinely leaves EU customs territory and can demonstrate this with evidence such as AIS or GPS records, this may be sufficient under the Temporary Admission regime.

What evidence should yacht owners keep when leaving EU waters?

AIS tracking data, GPS records, logbook entries, photographs showing location and time, and any supporting navigation records may assist in proving that the vessel exited EU customs territory.

Can Italian customs challenge Temporary Admission granted elsewhere in the EU?

Italian customs authorities may verify whether the conditions for Temporary Admission have been met, but Temporary Admission is an EU-wide customs procedure rather than a separate national regime.