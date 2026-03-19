ARTICLE
19 March 2026

Two Companies And Two People Investigated For Alleged Exports Of 209 Cars To Russia

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It is being reported that the Estonian authorities are investigating a large-scale scheme to export luxury cars to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.
Estonia International Law
Mark Handley
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It is being reported that the Estonian authorities are investigating a large-scale scheme to export luxury cars to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.

Two individuals and two companies are suspected of exporting 209 vehicles valued at €25 million.

So far one individual, an Estonian national, has been arrested and is in custody pending further investigations – the court having determined her to be a flight risk.

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