Two Companies And Two People Investigated For Alleged Exports Of 209 Cars To Russia

It is being reported that the Estonian authorities are investigating a large-scale scheme to export luxury cars to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.

Two individuals and two companies are suspected of exporting 209 vehicles valued at €25 million.

So far one individual, an Estonian national, has been arrested and is in custody pending further investigations – the court having determined her to be a flight risk.

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