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6 May 2026

Investigation Into Possible Russian Sanctions Breaches By Subsidiaries Of Indian Group

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Cyprus is investigating whether subsidiaries of the Essar Group may have breached or circumvented EU sanctions through transactions with Russia's VTB Bank. The probe centers on allegations that debt obligations were strategically moved from Cyprus to Mauritius in 2022, potentially to avoid sanctions restrictions.
Cyprus International Law
Mark Handley
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Tucked away in a Guardian article otherwise about allegations of breaches of the UK’s sanctions, it is being reported that the Cypriot Ministry of Finance has confirmed that it is investigating whether Cypriot subsidiaries of the Essar Group entered into transactions with Russia’s VTB Bank that breached, or circumvented, the EU’s sanctions.

The allegations relate to the movement of debt obligations owed by the Essar Group to VTB Bank from Cyprus to Mauritius in 2022.

 

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Mark Handley
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