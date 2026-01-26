Securities And Exchange Commission Refers Sanctions Cases To Police And Attorney General

As part of a press conference setting out the various strands of work conducted by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, information has been provided on sanctions enforcement:

"What is more, enhanced monitoring was conducted on entities with current or past exposure to persons subject to EU restrictive measures against Russia.

Cases involving potential breaches of sanctions were forwarded to the police and the attorney general for further investigation, with relevant information also shared with the National Sanctions Implementation Unit established under the new sanctions framework that entered into force in July 2025".

It was also stated that CySEC had imposed total fines and penalties of €2.3m during 2025 but no information is given to indicate that any of this sum related to sanctions fines. The CySEC website itself does not include the details of any fines in 2025.

