Seizure Of Cargo Vessel For False Flag Failings

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On Saturday Swedish authorities took control of the cargo vessel, Caffa. Video of the seizure has been released.
It is being reported that the authorities suspect that the vessel, carrying a cargo of grain, may have been sailing under a false Guinean flag.
A Russian national crew member has been arrested on suspicion of using false documents.
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