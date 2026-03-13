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13 March 2026

Seizure Of Cargo Vessel For False Flag Failings

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On Saturday Swedish authorities took control of the cargo vessel, Caffa. Video of the seizure has been released.
Sweden International Law
Mark Handley
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On Saturday Swedish authorities took control of the cargo vessel, Caffa. Video of the seizure has been released.

It is being reported that the authorities suspect that the vessel, carrying a cargo of grain, may have been sailing under a false Guinean flag.

A Russian national crew member has been arrested on suspicion of using false documents.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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