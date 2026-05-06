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6 May 2026

Sweden – Prosecutors Seize Cargo Vessel And Seek Confiscation

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Further to our earlier post regarding the boarding and capture of a cargo vessel, the Caffa, the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office has announced that the vessel has now been formally seized the vessel...
Sweden International Law
Mark Handley
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Further to our earlier post regarding the boarding and capture of a cargo vessel, the Caffa, the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office has announced that the vessel has now been formally seized the vessel “in order to obtain a judicial review of whether the vessel can be handed over to the state”.

Press headlines that the vessel has already been fully confiscated appear to be overstating the current position.

The press release adds that the investigation involves a request for mutual legal assistance from another state, but that state is not named. The vessel is suspected of having been carrying stolen Ukrainian grain and to have been sailing under false flag documentation.

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